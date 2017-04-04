WVEC
Twitter takes Pepsi to task over tone-deaf Kendall Jenner ad

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY , WVEC 6:38 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

Here’s an idea that actually saw the light of day: Appropriate Black Lives Matter marches across the U.S., add in Kendall Jenner pulling off a blonde wig to join in on the fun, and break the race barrier by having the lithe model hand a cop dressed in riot gear a soothing can of corporate cola. The crowd cheers!

That’s actually the ad released by Pepsi on Tuesday, and Twitter quickly took the giant beverage company to task.

The worst ad ever?

It's notable that a frame of Jenner facing off with a police officer seems to mimic the iconic photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans being arrested.

Overall, not the intended effect

But ...  good news for Coke?

