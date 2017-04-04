Twitter takes Pepsi to task over tone-deaf Kendall Jenner ad

Here’s an idea that actually saw the light of day: Appropriate Black Lives Matter marches across the U.S., add in Kendall Jenner pulling off a blonde wig to join in on the fun, and break the race barrier by having the lithe model hand a cop dressed in riot gear a soothing can of corporate cola. The crowd cheers!

That’s actually the ad released by Pepsi on Tuesday, and Twitter quickly took the giant beverage company to task.

The worst ad ever?

I've been studying commercials for 30 years. Kendall's Pepsi ad is legitimately the worst one I've ever seen. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 4, 2017

That Pepsi ad is dumb enough to fascinate me. Like, SO MANY PEOPLE have to have thought that was a good idea. — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) April 4, 2017

It's notable that a frame of Jenner facing off with a police officer seems to mimic the iconic photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans being arrested.

if only she'd given them a pepsi pic.twitter.com/rVM8jkJrG4 — darkwing duck fan (@vmochama) April 4, 2017

Overall, not the intended effect

pepsi released that ad like pic.twitter.com/2jkHYZuD1S — audrey-wan kenobi 👑 (@hipstrparamedic) April 4, 2017

PEPSI: "Here's our new ad, do you like it??"

ALL OF US: ...... pic.twitter.com/4m4rBJODHP — Brittany Ashley (@britt27ash) April 4, 2017

"Same thing basically." -the Pepsi ad wizards who came up with this one pic.twitter.com/dkvYZ7fzk9 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) April 4, 2017

But ... good news for Coke?

Pepsi just made the commercial of the year for Coke. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 4, 2017

