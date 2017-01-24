'La La Land' takes the lead: Full list of 2017 Oscar nominees

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Overview of Oscar statues on display at 'Meet the Oscars' at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, KENS)

Thousands turned into The Academy’s live stream on social media Tuesday to find out who was granted a coveted Oscar nomination.

Front-runner La La Land leads the way with 14 nominations - equaling the record of All About Eve and Titanic. According to BBC, it is now the most nominated musical, beating Mary Poppins which received 13 nominations.

Below are the actors, actresses, motion pictures and more that will be honored at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

BEST FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ennemis Entreniers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

If you missed the live stream, you can watch the announcements here:

