100DaysOfSchool: Students dress up as old-timers

Spending 100 days in school might seem like a long time, but students around the country are marking the occasion in school by dressing as 100-year-olds!

Parents and family members are taking to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to post photos of their little loved ones dressed as old-timers using the hashtag #100DaysOfSchool!

This has been a fun way for teachers, faculty, school staff as well as parents and students to commemorate their first months in school with different festivities.

Teachers are also taking the time out to create learning activities and events around the occasion.

Did my sisters makeup to look like a 100 year old for the #100daysofschool 💁🏼👌🏻😂😂😂 A post shared by 🌸Allisandra Ayau🍀 (@allisandraiow) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:09am PST

