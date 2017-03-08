13News Now, TEGNA honor Greg Brauer as 'Unsung Hero'

Greg Brauer (Photo: 13News Now)

McLEAN, Va. (WVEC) -- TEGNA, the parent company of 13News Now, and 13News Now, itself, proudly recognize Greg Brauer as an Unsung Hero at TEGNA's annual employee awards ceremony on Wednesday.

For more than 40 years, Brauer has devoted himself to 13News Now, providing critical contributions to the station and the Hampton Roads community.

Many of those contributions are directly responsible for the success of the station's programming including daily newscasts and special productions such as military air shows, telethons, and parades. Most notable of the parades, perhaps, is the annual Grand Illumination Parade in Norfolk.

Brauer began his career decades ago as a teenager in the station's then-called "Film Department." He has been a director since the 1980s.

One of his greatest abilities is identifying talented people. Since becoming Production Manager in 1997, Greg has made hundreds of hires, giving many of those people an opportunity to begin their careers in television.

"Greg has contributed so much to this station, this company, and to our entire industry, and that is visible through the hundreds of talented people he has hired, trained and mentored," President and General Manager of 13News Now Kari Jacobs told fellow TEGNA employees. "Many of Greg’s hires are now throughout our station and in yours today as directors, producers, marketing, reporters…Greg has a unique ability to identify candidates who have a true passion for media. He gave most of them their start in media, often their first jobs out of school."

Jacobs added, "We all want to leave a mark, to feel like we’ve contributed something to the world. Greg continues to do it every day through his fantastic hires who are now putting their stamp on our stations."

From all of us at 13News Now, Greg, congratulations and a huge thanks for all you to do for the station and for us, personally.

