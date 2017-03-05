15 Things You Don't Know About Cheerwine As It Celebrates 100

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Cheerwine is a North Carolina staple just like barbecue. This year, Cheerwine will celebrate its 100th, but how much do you really know about the bubbly red drink?
A look at 15 things you might not know about Cheerwine:
- Cheerwine is made, bottled, and manufactured in Salisbury, N.C.
- L.D. Peeler concocted the soft drink in 1917
- It was created amid a sugar shortage in WWI
- It has also shipped its soft drink overseas for soldiers to enjoy as a “taste from home” since at least WWII
- The “wine” part of Cheerwine’s name comes from its burgundy color
- Cheerwine is still a family owned business with L.D.’s great-grandson leading the company
- The syrup formula remains a guarded secret
- Christmas season in the Carolinas means Cheerwine punch
- Food Lion even sells Cheerwine Sherbert ice cream
- Krispy Kreme has also sold Cheerwine doughnuts
- You can enjoy Cheerwine Kreme Soda which is Krispy Kreme inspired
- Cheerwine is often the number one or two brands sold at BBQ restaurants
- You can find Cheerwine food recipes on its website
- Cheerwine is celebrating its Centennial with 7 commemorative cans and a chance to win $100. 500 cans will be randomly placed in cases around stores.
- Cheerwine is throwing a 100th birthday party for the community on May 20
