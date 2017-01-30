2017 Mattress Warehouse Country Megaticket sweepstakes

Win tickets to see some of the biggest acts in country music! With 2017 Mattress Warehouse Country Megatickets, you and a friend will have lawn seats to see Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bently, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Brad Paisly when they perform in Virginia Beach this year. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, January 30, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, February 2, 2017. Prize can be won on Thursday, February 2, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. Prize is two (2) 2017 Mattress Warehouse Country MegaTickets to multiple summer shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at 3550 Cellar Door Way Virginia Beach, VA 23456. The 2 MegaTickets are valid for the following shows: Lady Antebellum on June 17, 2017 at 7pm, E.T, Dierks Bently on July 15, 2017 at 7pm E.T, Florida Georgia Line on August 4, 2017 at 7pm E.T, Luke Bryan on August 17, 2017 at 7pm E.T, Jason Aldean on August 27, 2017 at 7pm E.T, and Brad Paisley on September 10, 2017 at 7pm E.T. Seats are located in the Lawn Section. Winner will be selected at the end of the Sweepstakes Period on Thursday, February 2, 2017 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the sweepstakes period. There are no tie breaking procedures due to the selection process.

