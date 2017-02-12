Longtime ABC13 reporter Velma Scaife.

It's a bittersweet week here at WVEC as we prepare our farewells for longtime reporter and friend Velma Scaife.

Velma has been with 13News Now for 31 years and has spent time in several roles. She was a co-anchor of our midday show and also anchored the 10 p.m. show.

Most viewers know Velma as our Peninsula reporter, covering a wide variety of stories with great composure, helping to shape the narrative of the Peninsula since 1986.

Velma carefully chronicled the ebb and flow of business at Newport News Shipbuilding, which is one of the region's largest employers.

On the waterfront, Velma told the gritty stories of how generations of watermen watched their profits dry up as pollution threatened the once abundant source of seafood.

Crossings over the water provided a catalog of stories that Velma covered about transportation. Traffic backups even inspired a song called The HRBT Blues.

Velma had a front row seat as corporate America and academia started pouring dollars into the Peninsula, as it transitioned from a shipyard area to a regional leader in science and technology.

With care and concern, Velma covered the violence -- much of it gang and drug-related -- that has left police and community leaders desperately looking for ways to combat it.

When floodwaters poured into communities, Velma was in the middle of it all as residents were taken to higher ground.

Velma was there to document the destruction and the long road to recovery when Hurricane Isabel swamped parts of the Peninsula.

It was during storm coverage that Velma met and interviewed a superhero who offered his reassurance to people, promising that sunny skies would return. Just check out the video below!

Her beat also included two improbable stories involving big sports stars with big problems.

Basketball player Allen Iverson's troubles began with a bowling alley brawl, and the NFL'S Michael Vick was exposed as the leader of a vicious dog fighting ring. Years later, Iverson is headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame and Vick joined forces with animal rights groups.

As I close this chapter in my life, I look back and see a wonderful 30 year career at 13News Now. It has been a privilege to have a front row seat as the Peninsula evolved. Since making the decision to retire, I have taken some time to reflect on the various developments, events and milestones; there is a memory everywhere I turn! Leaving is bittersweet, but I'm looking forward to turning the next page. I will remain a resident of the Peninsula, so if you see me please say hello! I would enjoy reminiscing with you. Your neighbor and Peninsula reporter, Velma Scaife

The last shot of 2 incredible careers .@13VelmaScaife and .@13JoeFlanagan onto the next chapter! Stay tuned........ pic.twitter.com/KM2omDGRTq — LaSalle Blanks13News (@13LaSalleBlanks) April 22, 2016

