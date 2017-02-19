Aladdin sweepstakes

If you love Disney and love a good show, this sweepstakes is for you! The Hurrah Players are performing Aladdin at The American Theatre on March 4th. We're giving away 3 pairs of tickets!
From 6:01 a.m. on Monday, February 20 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 24, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for 3 winners (3 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, February 24th after 3 p.m. Good luck!
- Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit.
- Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.
- Sweepstakes begins at 6:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, February 20, 2017 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, February 24, 2017.
- Prizes can be won on Friday, February 24, 2017 after 3:01 p.m..
- Prizes are two (2) tickets for the Disney’s Aladdin presented by Hurrah Players performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Saturday March 4, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E.T. Tickets are general admission.
- Winners will be selected on Friday, February 24, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.
