Art gallery to open at The Main in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Downtown Norfolk is gearing up for the opening of The Main on April 3.

The Main is expected to be an impressive addition to downtown Norfolk and, with all its anticipated amenities, its the artwork at the hotel that is catching everyone's eye.

"We feel that this is the capitol for arts in Virginia," said Kurt Krause, Managing Director at The Main. He says the company behind the hotel is taking a salute to the arts to another level. "It's been amazing to see all the arts groups come together."

Lisa Doud, Executive Director of the Business Consortium of Arts Support, says The Main is teaming up with them for a weekend-long arts celebration.

The goal of the event is to raise $1 million for local arts. It also aims to establish The Main as more than just a place to stay, but a true supporter of its new home.

"Most people don't know that most arts groups only raise 50 percent in ticket sales. The rest of it comes from donated funds."

The pieces of art located at the new hotel were collected from all around the world by developer Bruce Thompson, who's also working on the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

Visitors of the art gallery will receive a book to tour that collection, the same way as at a museum.

