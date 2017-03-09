Author James Patterson awards Woodside High with $10K to transform library

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Author James Patterson attends the New York Screening of Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life on October 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for CBS Films) (Photo: Rob Kim, 2016 Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Woodside High School was awarded a $10,000 grant from author James Patterson to renovate their library, Thursday.

The money will allow the school to transform their library into a "learning commons." Makerspace will be added that will focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Each makerspace will have tools that students may use to create and build.

"Woodside High School Library is transitioning from a traditional school library to the school library of the future," said Woodside's librarian, Deborah McDonough. McDonough was the one to submit the application for the grant. "The very generous James Patterson and Scholastic Reading Club Grant will help us accomplish this by enabling us to purchase STEAM books and supplies to include robotics, coding, and creating."

The grant is part of $1.75 million dollar donations that James Patterson and Scholastic Reading Club announced they would donate to school libraries nationwide in March 2016 as a part of his School Library Campaign.

Woodside was awarded along with 452 other schools.

Patterson himself has donated $3.5 million to school libraries across the country. The Scholastic Reading Club is matching each dollar of Patterson's donation with "bonus points." teachers will be able to use those points to acquire books and other educational materials.

© 2017 WVEC-TV