Circus Xtreme sweepstakes

Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus Xtreme is coming to Hampton Roads to bid a final farewell. This show will be one for the books, so don't miss a chance to go for FREE!
From 9:01 a.m. on Monday, March 20 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for 1 winner. The drawing will be on Thursday, March 23rd after 3 p.m. Good luck!
- Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit.
- Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.
- Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, March 20, 2017 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
- Prizes can be won on Thursday, March 23, 2017 after 3:01 p.m..
- Prizes are four (4) tickets for the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus Xtreme performance at Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666, on Friday March 29, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. E.T. Tickets are Ringside
- Winners will be selected on Thursday, March 23, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.
