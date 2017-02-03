Cirque Zuma Zuma Sweepstakes

Cirque Zuma Zuma is a dazzling combination of music, comedy, acrobatics, magic, and pure talent. A dazzling ensemble of African dancers, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers, Cirque Zuma Zuma is often described as the African-style Cirque du Soleil. Three (3) winners will receive two tickets to the show. Good luck!
- Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit.
- Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.
- Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 a.m. E.T. on Monday, February 6, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. E.T. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
- Prize can be won on Friday, February 10, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T.
- Prize is two (2) tickets for the Cirque Zuma Zuma performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Sunday February 19, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E.T. Seats are located in the Rear Orchestra Section in row P.
- Winner will be selected at the end of the Sweepstakes Period on Friday, February 6, 2017 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the sweepstakes period.
- There are no tie breaking procedures due to the selection process.
Click here for the sweepstakes rules.
