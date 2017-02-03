Cirque Zuma Zuma Sweepstakes

Cirque Zuma Zuma is a dazzling combination of music, comedy, acrobatics, magic, and pure talent. A dazzling ensemble of African dancers, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers, Cirque Zuma Zuma is often described as the African-style Cirque du Soleil. Three (3) winners will receive two tickets to the show. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 a.m. E.T. on Monday, February 6, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. E.T. on Friday, February 10, 2017. Prize can be won on Friday, February 10, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. Prize is two (2) tickets for the Cirque Zuma Zuma performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Sunday February 19, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E.T. Seats are located in the Rear Orchestra Section in row P. Winner will be selected at the end of the Sweepstakes Period on Friday, February 6, 2017 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the sweepstakes period. There are no tie breaking procedures due to the selection process.

