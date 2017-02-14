Classmates raise money to help student's family with medical bills

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- There's a huge effort underway in York County right now to help Grafton high School freshman Andrew Stonier.



He's been out of class since November, when he collapsed at school from a heart attack.



Over the next month or so, Andrew faced several setbacks.



He underwent surgery to repair a heart valve, but he went into cardiac arrest again.



He received a new heart, and as a result of his condition, doctors were forced to amputate his leg below the knee.



His family needs help paying for Stonier's medical care, so his classmates stepped in.



Senior class president Julia Larson started a GoFundMe.



She says the response has been overwhelming.



“It was incredible,” Larson says. “All these people we have never met before just giving us money for Andrew.”



The students who are part of the Student Council Association also came up with a fundraising event every day this week.



From a chipotle fundraiser, to a Zumba fundraiser.



Students even made a YouTube video to promote the Zumba event.



You can watch the video here.





“We hope it raises enough money for Andrew and his family,” junior Matthew Moniuszko says.



If you would like to donate and read more about Andrew’s story, visit the GoFundMe here.



For links to all events and fundraisers this week, as well as information about Grafton High School SCA, visit their website here.

