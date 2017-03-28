Crayola to retire 'beloved color' on National Crayon Day

Rows of colourful crayons, close-up (Photo: Jeffrey Hamilton, (c) Jeffrey Hamilton)

#WhosLeaving?!

Crayola will retire one of their "beloved colors" from their crayon portfolio Friday, in celebration of National Crayon Day.

The retirement announcement will be live streamed on Facebook.

Something BIG is happening at Crayola. On March 31st we’ll retire one of our

colors…and it might just be your favorite. #WhosLeaving pic.twitter.com/7MiwKGTRkk — Crayola (@Crayola) March 20, 2017

Once the color is retired, Crayola will no longer produce any crayons in the that shade.

The question is, which color will it be? Lavender? Periwinkle? Cerulean? The crayon company is keeping a tight lip on which color will be saying goodbye. That hasn't stopped social media from speculating.

This isn't the first time Crayola has retired one of their colors. In 2003 blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue, and mulberry were retired.

Crayola still makes 120 different crayon colors. Click here to read a full list of colors.

