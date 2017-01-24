Dad and daughter sing song from Toy Story, melt hearts on social media

(Photo: YouTube)

Prepare to have your day made.

Four-year-old Claire Ryann's voice demands your attention. It's grabbed that of millions on Facebook.

A recent video of her and her father singing a duet of 'You've Got A Friend In Me' from the Disney movie Toy Story has gone viral overnight!

With more than 1,000,000 shares and 43,000,000 views and counting on Facebook, the duet has given everyone goosebumps.

But Claire was an Internet sensation way beforehand.

She as a YouTube channel where you can watch Disney-inspired music videos that feature her.

Then there's her iTunes page, where she has plenty of albums and songs for sale for your listening pleasure.

(© 2017 WVEC)