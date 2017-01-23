Dads play with Barbie in sweet commercial aired during NFL playoffs

The maker of Barbie sent a clear message during the NFL playoff game Sunday night: Real men play with Barbies.

The commercial from Mattel aired during the New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Championship Game on Sunday night and featured real dads playing Barbie with their daughters.

“Sundays are always football, and now that gets interrupted with, uh, a little Barbie time,” one of the Dad's said in the commercial.

In the commercial, men put on their best Barbie impressions and played along as their daughters imagined their Barbie dolls taking a trip to the moon or rescuing someone from a burning apartment building.

The ad is part of the doll-maker's "You Can Be Anything" campaign and ends by stressing the importance of spending time with children.

"Time spent in her imaginary world is an investment in her real world," the commercial concludes.

On social media, many used the hashtag #DadsWhoPlayBarbie to celebrate Mattel's attempt to normalize dads playing with their daughters and their dolls.

Others shared photos of dads playing with Barbies.

USA TODAY