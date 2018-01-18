HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Calling all budding paleontologists.
Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek is coming to town this weekend.
It will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center and features a hands-on learning experience for the entire family.
It's only this weekend, on Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $21 for children and adults, and $16 for seniors. Children under 2 are free, with a paid adult ticket.
Visit DiscoverTheDinosaurs.com for more details, tickets, and the complete list of upcoming shows.
