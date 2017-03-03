Dunkin' Donuts to remove all artificial colors from their U.S. menu

Dunkin' Donuts is now offering Chips Ahoy and Oreo flavored iced coffee. (Photo: Dunkin' Donuts)

(WVEC) -- Dunkin Donuts has announced that they will be removing all artificial colors from their U.S. menu over the next two years.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 1.

According to the Dunkin Donuts website, the colors will be replaced by natural ingredients.

The replacements will begin with the store's cream cheese spreads in March.

The process to remove all synthetic colors began in 2014.

