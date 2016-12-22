Elementary school surprises long-time custodian

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Students and staff at Linkhorn Park Elementary School in Virginia Beach celebrated one of their most beloved members this week.



He's a custodian who's been with them for 20 years and counting.

Xavier Nunnally is a custodian who cleans up after students but parents and kids said he's been so much more for two decades.

Throughout the halls, cafeteria, and classrooms, everyone knows his name and lights up when he talks to them.



This week, the school organized a surprise for him. They lined up the halls and chanted his name, then gave him a box full of hundreds of "thank you" notes.



Nunnally said he read every note and will always remember that moment.

"I went down the middle giving everyone a high give and it was priceless wasn't expecting that and it was all the children's idea to do that. It touched me," said Nunnally.

Parents said they're amazed at how a man who has no children of his own, can learn to love so many kids.

"I have about 700 or so here," he said about the students.

"There's only one Mr. Nunnally and no one will take his place," said Vivi Kappas, who has a second-grader at the school.

He takes the time to care about each child like they're his and is there for them every day, despite some of his own struggles.

"I have cerebral palsy," he told 13News Now. He said it's something he has dealt with his whole life.



But, his beaming attitude that he brings Monday through Friday, also teaches kids a lesson about the better side of life.

"There's always a bright side if you know where to look," said Nunnally.

After two decades of serving, this year, Linkhorn decided it was time to turn the tables on him.

The school lined the hallways of Linkhorn this week, surprising him.

"He got a giant box of 200 letters from all the students at Linkhorn and we all said thank you to him," said Kiersten Jacobs, a second-grader.

"I will forever keep those notes. It was special," said Nunnally.

It was a special surprise for a man who thinks he's just simple.

Nunnally said he's enjoyed working at the school for two decades and plans to continue working there for as long as he can, even though he can retire in a few years.

