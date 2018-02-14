Emery the lion cub gets good news from health test results

Emery the lion cub at the Virginia Zoo on February 14, 2018. (Photo: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The lion cub at the Virginia Zoo, Emery, received good news in his recent diagnostic workup on Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Zoo, the results did not show cancer, viruses or bacterial infections.

Emery, the 33-pound cub, had veterinarians worried because his kidneys don't appear to be growing properly. His kidneys are working and doing their job, but the outer part of the kidney is just too thin and the inner part is dilated.

With the positive diagnostic results, the veterinary staff has concluded that his abnormalities are congenital, but he will still need to be monitored every few months.

Emery has been very active and eating well. He received his rabies vaccine on Valentine's Day and is nearing the end of his vaccine series.

He even started exploring outdoors! Zoo staff introduced him to the off-exhibit outdoor holding yard with his mon, Zola.

When the weather gets warmer Emery and his mom will have access to the main exhibit so guests can finally see him.

To learn more about Emery

