Fisher-Price has launched an activity-based toy called the Think & Learn Smart Cycle, which is designed to allow kids to enjoy time on their tablets and exercise at the same time. (Photo: Fisher-Price)

Do you find that your child spends too much time staring at a screen and not enough time outside?

Well, Fisher-Price has come up with a clever solution to combat the habit by introducing a toy that turns inactivity into productivity.

It's called the Think & Learn Smart Cycle, designed for children ages three to six.

The bike has a tablet holder located on the handlebar and it's designed to let kids interact with gaming apps.

PHOTOS: Fisher-Price builds stationary exercise bike for your toddler

The cycle is $150 and comes with one free app, while working with four others that have varying prices.

You can even download educational apps made for the bike so your children can study math, science, literacy and social studies while they exercise!

This cycle is an updated version of Fisher-Price's Smart Cycle that was launched in 2007.

The bike's system is also Bluetooth-enabled, allowing apps to be played on your television.

You can find the Smart Cycle in stores this fall as part of Fisher-Price's line of activity-based toys.