FREE parking at the Oceanfront on Valentine's Day!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Planning to take your sweetheart out to eat at the Oceanfront? Well, the city of Virginia Beach wants to offer something to make your dinner plans a little sweeter!

The city is introducing a new program that will offer free, two-hour parking along Atlantic Ave. on most blocks between 6th Street and 25th Street.

The parking spaces will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week all the way through to March 31.

According to the city, no parking will be allowed between 10th St. and 11th St. or between 21st St. and 22nd St. to make sure traffic flow is as efficient as possible.

