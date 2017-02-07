Got boxes? Donate them to 'Build the City: Minecraft Madness'

VANCOUVER, BC - APRIL 03: Children dressed as Minecraft characters attend 'Fan Expo Vancouver 2015' at the Vancouver Convention Centre on April 3, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Chin, 2015 Andrew Chin)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton History Museum is in need of volunteers, boxes, and other supplies to help build a large-scale model of Downtown Hampton. The project will be a part of a free family event the museum is hosting called "Build the City: Minecraft Madness."

The event will occur on Saturday, March 11. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Carousel Park.

The event is based on the popular videogame Minecraft, in which players build constructions out of cubes. In this event, the children will be able to participate in a construction of Downtown Hampton using boxes, which will resemble the cubes used in Minecraft to build houses and other structures. Other recyclables, construction paper, chalk, and paint will be also be used.

No prior knowledge of the videogame is needed to volunteer, or participate, the museum just asks that people bring a positive attitude and a desire to inspire children's creativity.

The museum will be taking donations of cardboard boxes and other reusable materials for the event, such as egg cartons and paper towel rolls.

Boxes of all sizes will be accepted, but the museum has a dire need for smaller boxes like the ones used for Girl Scout cookies, tea, toothpaste, and cereal.

If you are interested in donating to the event, please drop off all donations to the museum at 120 Old Hampton Lane between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the event, how to volunteer, or to recommend a source for more boxes, please call Museum Educator Kris Peters at (757) 727-6838.

