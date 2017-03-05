Grab a FREE Big Gulp or Slurpee from 7-Eleven

Friends drinking soda (Photo: Blend Images - Moxie Productions)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is looking to keep people refreshed free of charge.

From March 4 to March 8, customers can grab a medium Slurpee or Big Gulp at no charge using a coupon that's available through the 7-Eleven website.

Customers provide their cell phone numbers and then receive a text with the offer.

You will be have to sign up for text alerts, but you can unsubscribe from those alerts at any time.

