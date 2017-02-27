Hilarious video shows what not to do when applying to VB Fire Dept.

"Do not ask your mom to call the recruiter to check the status of your application" (Photo: YouTube)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Fire Department posted a new video to YouTube detailing the top ten things applicants should never do when trying to join their department.

The video was uploading Monday, February 27 under VBFD Training.

The video appears as a parody of David Letterman's top ten list that he performed while hosting the Late Show. It stars the Fire Department Public Information Officer Art Kohn.

As the start of the video, the Kohn explains that the department is always asked how applicants can improve their chances of getting hired with the fire department.

"Based on a list of things that actually have occurred during the hiring process, we thought it might be more interesting to bring you a list of things not to do when going through the hiring process," says Kohn.

The top ten list of things not to do when going through the hiring process of the fire department include:

10. Show up for the written test wearing swim trunks and flip flops.

9. When asked to provide a copy of your driving record, present a driving record with a double-digit score.

8. Do not interrupt the interview to phone a therapist for advice to answer tough questions.

7. During the interview, do not tell the interviewer that your long-term goal is to get their job.

6. Do not bring your girlfriend to the Physical Agility Test.

5. Do not bring a handgun to your polygraph test.

4. Don't ask if you can bring your three children to the uniform fitting appointment.

3. Do not ask your mom to call the recruiter to check on the status of your application.

2. Do not smoke marijuana the night before your polygraph test to unwind.

And the #1 thing not to do...

1. Do not ask if you can reschedule the drug test in 30 days.

For more information on how to become a Virginia Beach firefighter, visit their website here or call the recruiter at (757) 385-8882.

If you would like to watch the full video, we have posted it below:

(© 2017 WVEC)