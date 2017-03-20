Be their guest: Win a stay at a fairy tale caslte

This 12-bedroom castle in Duns Castle, Scotland, sleeps 23 and recnts over $3,000 a night. (Photo: HomeAway.com)

(WVEC) -- HomeAway would like you to be their guest.

The travel and vacation rental site is giving away a 5-night stay at Duns Castle in Scotland in honor of the release of Disney's Beauty and Beast.

The grand prize winner, and 20 of their closest friends, will receive roundtrip travel, meals and entertainment, and a 5-night stay at the castle. Beast not included.

The castle has sat on the 1200-acre property since the 14th century. The oldest part dates back to 1320.

It has 12 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, and allows for up to 23 people. The normal nightly cost for visitors is just over $3,000.

5 runner-up winners will be awarded a 7-night stay, for up to 4-guests, at any HomeAway property. Roundtrip travel costs will be included.

No purchase is necessary, and those who enter must be 18-years-old or older. Entries will end March 31, 2017.

To try and win, visit the HomeAway website here.

