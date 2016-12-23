The Hampton Roads Regional Jail held a toy drive for local children and their families on Friday, Dec. 23, 2015. (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two days before Christmas, the Hampton Roads Regional Jail hosted a toy giveaway for local children and their families.

The toys, which included 'Disney Infinity' figurines and starter packs, came as a result of recent donations from Operation Blessing, Hope Charitable Services and Pastor Sharon Wallace.

Interim Superintendent Sheriff O’Sullivan and HRRJ staff passed out the toys Friday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said boxes of toys were also given to Portsmouth Police, the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office and Chesapeake Police.

PHOTOS: HRRJ hosts holiday toy drive