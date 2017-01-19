Injured marathon runner gets a helping hand

John Wilkie was just 50 yards from finishing the Rock 'n' Roll Arizona half-marathon when a stroller wheel took him out. Thankfully, a spectator and another runner swooped in "like angels" and carried him across the finish. Hannah Gaber/azcentral.com

WXIA 9:27 AM. EST January 19, 2017

