Injured marathon runner gets a helping hand
John Wilkie was just 50 yards from finishing the Rock 'n' Roll Arizona half-marathon when a stroller wheel took him out. Thankfully, a spectator and another runner swooped in "like angels" and carried him across the finish. Hannah Gaber/azcentral.com
WXIA 9:27 AM. EST January 19, 2017
