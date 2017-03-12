Junior Globetrotter sweepstakes

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to town, and are looking for a Junior Globetrotter for the March 24th and 26th performances! Two winners will be chosen, you must be the parent or legal guardian of a child between the ages of 6 and 12 to qualify.

From 6:01 a.m. on Monday, March 13 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 17, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for 2 winners (4 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, February 17th after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S.18 year old or older residents of Virginia and North Carolina who are the birth parent, step parent, foster parent, or legal guardian of a child ages 6 to 12 years old. Sweepstakes begins at 6:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, March 13, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. E.T. on Friday, March 17, 2017. Prizes can be won on Friday, March 17, 2017 after 3:01 p.m.. Prizes are one (1) “Junior Globetrotter’s Experience” that includes five (5) tickets, a meet and greet for five people, a basketball, a t-shirt, and a seat on the Globetrotter’s bench for one child ages 6-12 years old. One winner will attend the Friday March 24, 2017 game and one winner will attend the Sunday March 26, 2017 game both held at the Ted Constant Convocation Center at Old Dominion University at 4320 Hampton Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23529. (Total ARV: $400 per winner). Transportation to and from the venue or other expenses are not included and will be winner’s sole responsibility. Winners will be selected on Friday, March 17, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

