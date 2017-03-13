WVEC
K-9 Veteran's Day: Retired K-9 officers in Hampton Roads

Yasmeen Freightman, WVEC 4:20 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

(WVEC) -- March 13 marks K-9 Veteran's Day -- a time to recognize the wonderful K-9 officers for their hard work and dedication to law enforcement.

13News Now reached out to several police departments in the Hampton Roads area to check what K-9 officers have retired in the last year. You'll find names and pictures below!

Retired K-9 Tyro from Portsmouth Police (MORE PHOTOS OF K-9 TYRO)

 

Retired K-9 Blitz from the Virginia Beach Police Department

 

Retired K-9 Tsar from the Virginia Beach Police Department

 

Retired K-9 Zeke from the Norfolk Police Department (MORE PHOTOS OF K-9 ZEKE)

 

Retired K-9 Nitro from the Chesapeake Police Department

 

Retired K-9 Boomer from the Chesapeake Police Department

