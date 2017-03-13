K-9 Veteran's Day: Retired K-9 officers in Hampton Roads

K9 Tsar served with the Virginia Beach Police Department for seven years. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

(WVEC) -- March 13 marks K-9 Veteran's Day -- a time to recognize the wonderful K-9 officers for their hard work and dedication to law enforcement.

13News Now reached out to several police departments in the Hampton Roads area to check what K-9 officers have retired in the last year. You'll find names and pictures below!

Retired K-9 Tyro from Portsmouth Police (MORE PHOTOS OF K-9 TYRO)

K9 Tyro served with the Portsmouth Police Department for 10 years alongside his handler and partner, Officer B. Ingram. (Photo: Portsmouth Police)

Retired K-9 Blitz from the Virginia Beach Police Department

K9 Blitz served with the Virginia Beach Police Department for seven years. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Retired K-9 Tsar from the Virginia Beach Police Department

K9 Tsar served with the Virginia Beach Police Department for seven years. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Retired K-9 Zeke from the Norfolk Police Department (MORE PHOTOS OF K-9 ZEKE)

Retired K-9 Zeke served with his partner, Officer Matyjasik, for seven years. He was nine when he retired. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

Retired K-9 Nitro from the Chesapeake Police Department

K9 Nitro served in the patrol and narcotics detection division of the Chesapeake Police Department for nine years alongside his handler MPO M. Slezak before retiring. (Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

Retired K-9 Boomer from the Chesapeake Police Department

K9 Boomer served in the patrol and narcotics detection division of the Chesapeake Police Department for nine years alongside his handler SPO J. Duncan before retiring. (Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

