Dinosaurs express their love in engagement photo shoot

Mr. and Mrs. T Rex are very excited about their recent engagement. (Photo: Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. (KREM) – Dinosaurs Mr. and Ms. T. Rex had a blast at their engagement photo shoot in the snow.

According to their online photo gallery, the pair often gets into T Rex fights, but most of the time they just love being with each other.

The photos were taken by Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography in Liberty Lake. The pair came up with the idea and roped their family members into the silly shoot.

“We are excited for everyone to experience the T. Rex love!” said Basel.

