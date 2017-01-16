Local shelter helps dogs with disabilites get back on their feet

(Photo: Ali Weatherton, 13News Now)

Windsor, Va. (WVEC) -- Pets are like family, and a local animal shelter is making sure that disabled furry family members get to experience a better quality of life.

Rocky and Ramsey are two dogs staying at the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter. Rocky has epileptic seizures, and Ramsey has no movement in his hind legs.

"He wasn't in any pain, no broken bones. He just has some neurological issues going on," said Christina Kearney, who is with the shelter.

Kearney told 13News Now that often dogs with disabilities are euthanized because of the high cost to treat them.

"That's just not what we like to do. We try to do the best we can to get that to be the last thing for any dog,” explained Kearney.



The shelter made a temporary wheelchair for Ramsey to help him walk. It allows him to go outside and use the bathroom or just to sniff around. Thanks to social media, someone offered to make him a more permanent device to help the four-legged pup.

Rocky still has a ways to go. He’s been at the shelter since August and is on several medications to combat his seizures. The shelter took to Facebook to help.



"We have a YouCaring page," said Kearney. "Right now, we have about four thousand dollars for an MRI, a spinal tap, and it can at least give us an answer."

The goal is for both dogs to live happy and healthy lives. The shelter even says they will drop the adoption fee for the person who can give these pups the attention they deserve. In return, you'll get a life of snuggles and plenty of wet kisses.

If you would like to donate to help Rocky click here.

If you are interested in adopting Rocky or Ramsey call 757-365-6318.

