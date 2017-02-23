Look out: ads are coming to Facebook Live

Facebook is adding more ads for videos. (Photo: Facebook)

LOS ANGELES — Look out Facebook fans, the social network is going to increase the numbers of ads we see in our videos.

The company Thursday announced new initiatives to put more TV commercial-style ad breaks in live videos, and will begin testing ad breaks in traditional News Feed videos as well.

To try out an ad in your live video, and participate in the revenue, Facebook says you need to have at least 2,000 followers and an audience of at least 300 viewers in a recent live video. But good news for viewers—unlike TV, you won't see the (up to 20 second) ad until at least 4 minutes into the live video. After that, publishers can take additional ad breaks "after a minimum of 5 minutes between each break," says Facebook.

Facebook's main video rival, YouTube, offers video creators 55% of the ad revenues generated, and creators have been waiting for Facebook to respond with a monetization offer.

Facebook said in June that it would come up with a plan for video creators to monetize. In the blog post today, Facebook didn't specify how it would split revenues, except to say, "The broadcaster will earn a share of the resulting ad revenue."

The ad breaks are only available to U.S. broadcasters, but Facebook says it hopes to expand to additional countries in the future.

For video publishers who want to test out ad breaks in their non-live videos, Facebook says it's working with "a handful of partners," on a beta test for this now, and will open it up to others in the coming months.

USA TODAY