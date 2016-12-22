Making Your Mark: 15 year-old graduates from college

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WVEC-TV) -- Morgan Wilson isn't your average teenager. She's 15 and just graduated from college.

She now takes her place in the history books as the youngest-ever graduate of Tidewater Community College. How did it feel walking across the stage to grab that diploma at such a young age?

"Very overwhelming," she said. "I felt very excited and I had my small army of friends and family who were there screaming and cheering me on."

One important member of that small army was her mom.

"I'm so proud of you Morgan," said Erin Wilson, Morgan's mother.

Erin isn't only Morgan's mom, she was also one of her teachers growing up. Morgan was homeschooled and Erin says she's used to Morgan doing things at her own pace, which is often an accelerated pace so this really didn't surprise her.

"Um no because this isn't really out of the normal for Morgan," Erin said. "This is pretty standard-issue behavior."

Morgan majored in General Studies. She poured herself into subjects like Psychology of Children's Literature and German, which was her favorite class.

"I really liked it because my professor was very hard," Morgan said. "He did not take any silly business. If he said that you were going to do an assignment by a specific date you did it or you got dropped from the class and I loved him and it was great."

Morgan is very motivated when it comes to learning.

"Just a desire to keep going and to do as much as I can," she said.

She did a lot. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Now that she's done with TCC, is she ready to take on the real world so early in life?

"I'm still very much 15 and definitely have more parenting that I require before I get ready to leave the house," she said.

She says, for now, she'll occupy her time by hanging out at home, trying to get into a 4-year college and getting her driver's license .....when she's old enough to drive a car.