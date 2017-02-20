Making Your Mark: Divine effort to reduce racism

Residents and a Reverend are keeping their word to spread God's word to try and promote unity and reduce racism in Hampton Roads. (Photo: 13News Now LaSalle Blanks)

NORFOLK, VA (WVEC-TV) -- Residents and a Reverend are keeping their word to spread God's word to try and promote unity and reduce racism in Hampton Roads.

The residents are members of Renaissance Movement -- a group of Christian hip hop music artists who use rap music to inspire others to live better lives. They've also made it their mission to improve race relations in Hampton Roads.

Nigel Anderson leads the charge. He's developed a friendship with the Pastor of Crossroads Church and they've teamed up to make a positive difference in the community -- resulting in Hope Talks -- public forums that have brought together people and police -- and city leaders -- to start important dialogue.

"We're seeing people rally behind issues of social justice," said Kevin Tremper -- Pastor of Crossroads Church. "Particularly the issues of race and equality.... we're starting to see people come together who wouldn't come together before in order to have meaningful conversations in a way that's going to bring about effectual change."

They've even traveled to South Africa together to preach and perform and try to effect change there -- in a land where apartheid was once the law.

But, they're going beyond that, too. They're donating proceeds of their next album to the construction of a Safe House they're building to protect children there.

"It's a home we're trying to build in Pretoria to protect youth from sex trafficking over there," Nigel said. "It's frightening."

They're holding a benefit Comedy Show on Saturday night at 7 p.m. as another way to raise funds for The Safe House Project. It's at TCC Chesapeake -- at 1428 Cedar Road. The costs are $15 for general admission, $25 for a meet and greet with the comedians.

For more info about the Benefit Comedy Show, go to: rmmusictv.eventbrite.com.

For more info about the Safe House Project, go to: safehouseproject.org.

Nigel is very proud of what they're trying to do.

"I'm proud of who God is making us because there was a time when I didn't care about anyone else but myself and He's been changing me so much because of His gospel."

