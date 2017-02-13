Making Your Mark: Shoppers help Boys and Girls Clubs

(Photo: 13News Now LaSalle Blanks)

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WVEC-TV) -- You could call it a retail rally at the Ross store in Greenbrier in Chesapeake. Workers are encouraging customers to spend a little extra money -- not on items, but for their campaign to help Boys and Girls Clubs here in Hampton Roads and across the country.

It's a campaign that's really paid off. Last year, customers' donations at the Greenbrier Ross Dress for Less store resulted in $3,000 going to local Boys and Girls Clubs and 3 million dollars for Boys and Girls Clubs across the country.

"We invite our customers to join us in donating to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America," said Gary Cribb, executive vice president of Stores and Loss Prevention for Ross Stores, Inc. "Our company believes in giving back to our community and we are proud to support the community .... to help youth."

The Boys and Girls Club helps kids and families by encouraging education, leadership skills and character development and they provide a safe haven for parents who work during the day who can rest easy knowing their children are in safe, nurturing environments and not hanging out on the street.

"We are proud to partner with Ross Store for this amazing opportunity," said Kevin Will, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia. "We really hope everyone in the community jumps on board to help us raise money for these awesome kids."

Donations are accepted at the check out counter for about the remainder of the month.

