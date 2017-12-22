Mariah Carey will return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

Mariah Carey will get a second chance to perform on "New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest," she confirmed Friday.

The singer, whose performance last year was marred by technical difficulties, and the production company behind the ABC show, Dick Clark Productions, released a joint statement to The Associated Press, acknowledging their past issue.

In addition to Carey, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland will perform live from Times Square in New York City during the broadcast.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018,'" the statement read. "See you in Times Square!"

Mariah Carey performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, on Dec. 31, 2016, in New York City. (Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Carey also shared a photo to her social media pages and wrote: "Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE."

During last year's telecast, Carey opened her set by singing "Auld Lang Syne," but while she was performing her 1991 hit single "Emotions," she abruptly stopped.

"We can't hear," Carey told the crowd. "We didn't have a sound check, but it's New Year's, baby. It's OK, guys.

"I'm trying to be a good sport here," she added.

Later, representatives for the singer told ABC News that Carey's earpiece was not working and blamed producers for going live in spite of the problem. However, a rep for Dick Clark Productions denied any staffer would "intentionally compromise the success of any artist."

Ryan Seacrest, who hosts the show, backed up the producers and acknowledged that creating the show is complicated.

"This is a team that wants to do everything they can to accommodate any artist," he added on his radio show. "We are in the business of wanting people to look good and, believe me, tricky things, tough things can happen on live television.

© 2017 ABC News