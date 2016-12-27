Massive seal wanders into Australian suburb and onto parked car

(Photo: Tamania Police Department)

(ABC NEWS) -- A massive fur seal made itself at home on top of a parked car in a suburban community in Tasmania, Australia.

But, the big guy, dubbed "Mr. Lou-Seal" by police, may have underestimated his size.

After wandering into the suburb of Launceton on Monday, the fur seal slid on top of a car, denting its hood and cracking its windshield, reported ABC News' partner, Seven News in Australia.

Average adult male fur seals in Australia weigh about 500 pounds to 800 pounds, according to the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service.

The Tasmania Police Department put out an advisory on Facebook asking the public "to remain at a safe distance to avoid unnecessarily agitating the animal" and risking harm to themselves or the sea mammal

(Photo: Tamania Police Department)

A few hours later, police said that after "a sealiously big morning," Mr. Lou-Seal "is now a sealebrity" and had been collected by parks and wildlife officers.

Police added that after a medical checkup, he would be released back into the wild.