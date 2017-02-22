McDonald's soft drinks will soon cost only $1

In this Dec. 20, 2010, file photo, McDonald's signs sprout from the restaurant's parking lot in New York. (Photo: Associated Press)

McDonald's diners will soon be able to quench their thirst for as little as a dollar, according to a report.

Soft drinks will cost only a buck beginning in April, while small smoothies and coffees will sell for only $2, according to Bloomberg.

The fast food giant has been looking for ways to boost profits and sales, making its popular breakfast items available all day, and recently rolling out a smaller and jumbo-sized version of its iconic Big Mac.

In its last earnings report, McDonald's reported a 1.3% dip in U.S. sales at stores open at least a year. And while its all day breakfast option was a popular innovation, it seemed to be losing its luster, forcing the restaurant company to contemplate other ways to bring in customers and drive sales.

USA TODAY