McDonald's soft drinks will soon cost only $1

McDonald's diners will soon be able to quench their thirst for as little as a dollar, according to a report.
Soft drinks will cost only a buck beginning in April, while small smoothies and coffees will sell for only $2, according to Bloomberg.
The fast food giant has been looking for ways to boost profits and sales, making its popular breakfast items available all day, and recently rolling out a smaller and jumbo-sized version of its iconic Big Mac.
In its last earnings report, McDonald's reported a 1.3% dip in U.S. sales at stores open at least a year. And while its all day breakfast option was a popular innovation, it seemed to be losing its luster, forcing the restaurant company to contemplate other ways to bring in customers and drive sales.
USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs