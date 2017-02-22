Mom shares heartbreaking photo of son battling cancer

A mother shared this photo on Facebook of her son battling cancer that has sparked a viral response. (Photo: Stinky Joe's #1 Pit Crew)

(WVEC) -- February 15 is International Cancer Day, but one family says every day is Cancer Day for them in a Facebook post that's gone viral.

Meet Drake.

Drake was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia B-Cell in September 2012. Family and friends of Drake created the Facebook page Stinky Joe's #1 Pit Crew to support him.

The page says the Drake is a huge fan of demolition derbies.

On Feb. 15, Drake's mother posted a heartbreaking image to that page. The image shows Drake, after being carried to the bathroom, wearing a pull-up because he can no longer control his bathroom habits a majority of the time.

She then goes on to explain how Drake has had to take more than 40 chemo pills in a week, and how sometimes he tells her "Mommy, I'm not going to make it."

"This is him telling me he is scared and thinks he won't see his 11th birthday," the post reads. "This is him and me, telling him that I will continue to fight for him when he can't. This is him and me, and our world."

Drake's mother made a point to say that she knows some people will find the picture indecent, and proceeds to tell them that this is their reality, and it isn't always pretty or politically correct.

Since being posted on Feb. 15, the post has been shared more than 65,000 times and garnered more than 100,000 reactions.

