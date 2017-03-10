My Coke Rewards ending, points to be forfeited July 1

(WVEC) -- Coca-Cola introduced their My Coke Rewards program in 2006. Consumers were given codes with each purchase. The codes became points that could be used to redeem items, such as Amazon gift cards, other Coke products, or even admission tickets to amusement parks.

Coca-Cola announced that they will phase out the rewards program and head in a different direction to engage customers in a fun way.

Customers may continue to enter their codes until March 23. Those points will be redeemable until 11:59 p.m. on June 30. After that, the points will go away.

Points may also be donated to several organizations, such as Special Olympics, Boys & Girls Club of America, and USO Donation.

According to the Coca-cola website, the rewards program will be replaced by a new program on coke.com.

