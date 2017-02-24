Nation's best corn hole players live in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- You wouldn’t want to face Jordan Camba or Allan “Rocky” Rockwell at a backyard barbecue. They are two of the top corn hole players in the American Cornhole League, and they live in Hampton Roads.

The purpose of the popular game is to toss a small bag into the hole of cornhole board to score points.

“You have to practice to be good at it,” said Rockwell.

At 20 years old, Camba is the number one player in the nationwide League. Rockwell is number three in the country.

They travel across the country playing in tournaments that can win them thousands of dollars.

“It brings people together that wouldn’t be together for any other reason,” said Rockwell.

Next week that reason takes on a greater purpose, thanks to friend Bruce Laderberg.

“There were so many 5k races and golf tournaments that I was looking for something different,” said Laderberg.

Cornhole for the cure is a weekend event that’ll bring more than a thousand fans and players to Norfolk for a national tournament.

Proceeds go to Susan G. Komen Tidewater to find a cure for breast cancer.

For more information on the event you can visit the tournament Facebook page.

