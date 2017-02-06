Hipster Party Men and women in Festival Event Blurred Background (Photo: TeerawatWinyarat)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- New developments. New businesses. New attractions. Are they enough to catch the attention of Millennials and get them to make a home for themselves in Hampton Roads? If so, what challenges do the burgeoning group face?

Next Generation Hampton Roads looks at issues affecting Millennials who try to establish themselves in the area. Those issues include the cost of living.

13News Now examines the hurdles economic development groups face in creating a tech workforce comprised of millennials and explores the lifestyle opportunities the region offers.

Join us for Next Generation Hampton Roads on 13News Now at 11 all week, February 5 to February 9.

(© 2017 WVEC)