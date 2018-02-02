Norfolk Tides offer 'gift of baseball' for your valentine

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Forget the flowers. Skip the chocolates. Say "I love you" for Valentine's Day with peanuts and Cracker Jack and a visit from one of the Norfolk Tides mascots.
The baseball team is offering a choice of two packages for people who want to show their affections with a sports theme.
Each package costs $75, and either Rip Tide or Triton will hand deliver the items included in the respective package:
Option 1
- Flower arrangement in vase
- Two tickets for opening day (April 10)
- Peanuts and Cracker Jack
- Rip Tide/Triton surprise
Option 2
- Adjustable Tides hat (47 brand)
- Two tickets for opening day (April 10)
- Peanuts and Cracker Jack
- Rip Tide/Triton surprise
Rip Tide and Triton will make deliveries on February 13 and 14. Delivery locations must fall within a 30-mile radius of Harbor Park, and they cannot be military installations.
The deadline to order is February 9 at 12 p.m.
Anyone interested can call (757) 622-2222, Ext. 106 or 121 for more information.
