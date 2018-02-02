Norfolk Tides offer 'gift of baseball' for your valentine

The Norfolk Tides' Triton and Rip Tide pose for a picture. (Photo: Norfolk Tides' Twitter Account)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Forget the flowers. Skip the chocolates. Say "I love you" for Valentine's Day with peanuts and Cracker Jack and a visit from one of the Norfolk Tides mascots.

The baseball team is offering a choice of two packages for people who want to show their affections with a sports theme.

Each package costs $75, and either Rip Tide or Triton will hand deliver the items included in the respective package:

Option 1

Flower arrangement in vase

Two tickets for opening day (April 10)

Peanuts and Cracker Jack

Rip Tide/Triton surprise

Option 2

Adjustable Tides hat (47 brand)

Two tickets for opening day (April 10)

Peanuts and Cracker Jack

Rip Tide/Triton surprise

Rip Tide and Triton will make deliveries on February 13 and 14. Delivery locations must fall within a 30-mile radius of Harbor Park, and they cannot be military installations.

The deadline to order is February 9 at 12 p.m.

Anyone interested can call (757) 622-2222, Ext. 106 or 121 for more information.

