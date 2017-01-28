N.Y. state troopers help rescue over 100 puppies from overturned vehicle. (Photo: ABC News)

(ABC NEWS) -- A group of New York State Police troopers this week helped rescue more than 100 puppies from a box van after it overturned on a highway in upstate New York.

The driver of the van, who was delivering the puppies to local malls and pet stores on Tuesday, "lost control of her vehicle due to unsafe speed" while going down Interstate 86 in Avoca, New York, according to a New York State Police news release.

The box van hit a ditch and overturned, the police said.

Troopers Mark Bernard, Jordan Sheehan and Pete Peters helped remove the 103 puppies from the vehicle, and the animals were handed over to the Finger Lakes Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), state police said.

There were no fatalities, but one puppy suffered a fractured jaw and another had a fractured leg, according to a Facebook post by the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Five other puppies also suffered minor injuries but were "quickly treated," the New York State Police said.

The New York State Police did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for additional information, including the condition of the driver and whether she is facing any charges.

On Wednesday, all but four puppies were released back to the transport company that had been delivering them, according to the Finger Lakes SPCA. The transport company "paid related board and veterinary expenses for the dogs," the local SPCA said.

Two of the four puppies that did not go back with the transport company were the ones that suffered serious injuries, and were released to the care of a veterinary hospital in Bath, New York, the Finger Lakes SPCA said. Two other puppies stayed on-site at the local SPCA for medical care.

"A formal release of ownership for these animals is being pursued," the Finger Lakes SPCA said. "We will update you in the near future as to the adoptability status for these pups."

