ODU kidnaps Big Blue

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Tattooed sex offender captured
-
Food Lion shooting victim charged
-
Suspect calls 13News Now to tell his side
-
USS Eisenhower returns to sea
-
Are robotic vacuums worth it?
-
Video: Suspects lose battle against glass
-
Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman
-
D'Egg Diner reopens downtown Norfolk location
-
13News Now at Daybreak weather, Feb. 9
More Stories
-
Power restored to thousands across Southside Hampton RoadsFeb. 9, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
-
Tolling on Dominion Blvd. Veterans Bridge starts todayFeb. 8, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
-
13News Now Investigates: Changes at the Hampton…Feb. 9, 2017, 10:08 a.m.