Pants Down Circus sweepstakes

The Pants Down Circus is bringing their daredevil acrobatics, and rocking family fun to the TCC Roper Performing Arts Center. You don't want to miss this high-flying show!
From 9:01 a.m. on Monday, March 27 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for 2 winners. The drawing will be on Friday, March 31st after 3 p.m. Good luck!
- Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit.
- Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.
- Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, March 27, 2017 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, March 31, 2017.
- Prizes can be won on Friday, March 31, 2017 after 3:01 p.m..
- Prizes are two (2) tickets for the Pants Down Circus performance at TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, 340 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510, on Saturday April 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. E.T. Tickets are Orchestra Section Row P
- Winners will be selected on Friday, March 31, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.
