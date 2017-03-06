Portsmouth 10-year-old finishes in top 3 of Food Network baking competition

Kaniyah Cary (Photo: City of Portsmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- After 10 weeks of baking, Kaniya Cary finished in the top 3 contestants of the "Kids Baking Championship" on the Food Network.

Kaniyah congratulated the winner, Aidan, with a hug and well wishes.

"I had a great experience on the show. We had ups and downs and funny moments, too," said Kaniyah. "Plus, I had the opportunity to go to California."

Kaniya is encouraging others, even after not winning. "Always follow your dreams," she said.

Kaniyah competed against 11 other bakers on the Food Network. The show was hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and featured celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman.

From baking carnival-themed cupcakes and volcano Bundt cakes, to eclairs and other sweet treats, Kaniyah competed with the best of the best.

On the superhero themed season finale, Kaniyah prepared a lemon, blueberry, rosemary cake called "Catastrophy Girl."

Kaniyah and her achievement will be celebrated at Churchland Primary & Intermediate School, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The Superintendent, Dr. Elie Bracy III will attend to honor Kaniyah.

To follow Kaniyah and her baking dreams, visit her Facebook page here.

(© 2017 WVEC)