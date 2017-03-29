Prescription to celebrate: 'Doctors for Donuts' recognizes physicians

closeup on doctor woman holding donut (Photo: Central IT Alliance, Ihar Ulashchyk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Doctors in the area will receive a tasty recognition for the contributions they make to the community.

Dunkin' Donuts will celebrate National Doctors' Day on May 30 by delivering 90 dozen doughnuts to pediatricians and surgeons at The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk and the CHKD Health and Surgery Center at Oyster Point in Newport News.

Quick math: 90 dozen donuts = 1,080 doughnuts.

“Each and every day these talented doctors put the health of our region's kids first,” said Katie Metts, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin' Brands. “On National Doctors’ Day, we’re putting them first and showing our appreciation in the best way we know how: With lots and lots of donuts.”

CHKD and Dunkin’ Donuts have a long-standing relationship which, during the past six years, helped raise more than $120,000 for the hospital through the Coffee that Cares program.

National Doctors' Day is held every year on March 30 to celebrate the contribution of physicians who serve our country.

It began in 1933 in Georgia where a doctor's wife decided a day should be set aside to honor physicians.

With the approval of the United States Senate and the House of Representatives, President George Bush declared March 30 as "National Doctors’ Day" in October 1990.

