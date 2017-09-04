Kate Middelton and Prince William are expecting baby #3

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at the Victoria Airport on September 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Jackson, 2016 Getty Images)

Kate Middelton and Prince Williams announced they are expecting another child.

In an announcement from Kensington Palace, the royal family is "delighted with the news."

The announcement did not say when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new baby is due but they did say Kate is suffering from the same pregnancy illnesses she suffered from in her previous pregnancies.

"The Duchess is suffering from Hypermesis Gravidarum," the announcement said. "She is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Will and Kate already have two children, Prince George who is 4 and Princess Charlotte who is 2.

